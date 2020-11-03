brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

Solar-Tec Exhibition

Dec 3 - Dec 5 | Egypt, undefined

About Event

Solar-Tec exhibition, co-located with the 27 year old Electricx exhibition attracts thousands of regional utilities and regulatory authorities, leading developers, contractors, consultants, system integrators, project managers and distributors who are constantly sourcing latest solar technologies from both the local and international markets.

The transition towards renewable energy is making a shift in Egypt’s economy, especially with the 2030 vision being announced. In the next few years, Egypt will install over 6.5GW of solar power capacity with investments totalling more than US $30 billion. Also, it was announced that US $13 billion worth of potential investment planned in the renewable energy sector and 2.3GW of solar capacity is targeted by 2017 of which 2GW will be centralized PV power plants and 300MW will be distributed PV installations under 500KW.

Visitor profile includes:

Manufacturers, Distributors, Assemblers, System Integrators, Turnkey Solution Providers and Installers of:

  • PV Cells and Modules
  • Energy storage Systems
  • Inverters and UPS Systems
  • Batteries and Battery Management Systems
  • PV Components, Tracking systems, Mounting systems
  • RH Renewable Heating systems
  • PV Applications
  • ST/RH Systems Technologies
  • PV Manufacturing Equipment, Materials and Components
  • Solar Thermal Technologies & Applications
  • Others PV/ST/RH

Who exhibits?

Manufacturers and suppliers of products and services related to:

  • Regional Distributors / Agents of products and services
  • Contractors
  • Consultants
  • Utilities / Municipalities & Regulatory Authorities
  • Real estate / community developers
  • Retailers of Solar Systems
  • Procurement Managers
  • Project managers
  • Sub-Contractors / Installers / System Integrators
  • Energy supply, transmission & distribution specialists
  • Facility Managers, Building Managers and Architects
  • Officials from Government & Semi Government companies (Private Utilities)
  • Media & Research Institutions

Introduced at Solar-Tec 2016 –

  • Dedicated solar hall with leading international brands – more manufacturing focused. Exhibitors including JA Solar, JINKO Solar, Conergy, PARU and many more…
  • Prestigious conference highlighting major challenges faced by developers in the region and panel discussions suggesting solutions and best practices
  • Knowledge seminars/workshops from key exhibitors who have the market know-how
  • B2B meetings pre-set between regional developers/contractors and international manufacturers*
     

To enhance the knowledge sharing experience and to facilitate business networking, the organizers of Solar-Tec have designed various comprehensive programmes highlighting key project developments and investments in and around Egypt. This year, based on extensive research about the market and current demands, the exhibition and conference will touch upon key subjects like energy storage (both on-grid and off-grid).

More Events

Cyber Security for Critical Assets European Summit (CS4CA) [VIRTUAL]

Tue, Oct 6 2020

Virtual
View Event

2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020

Tue, Nov 3 2020

VIETNAM, Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Quốc Gia Việt Nam
View Event

Read the latest issue

Click Here to Read