Test : TOC Asia

OVERVIEW TOC Asia is a market-focused conference & exhibition which takes place annually in one of the world’s key shipping hubs. This conference-led event is the complete container supply chain show for Asia, bringing together shippers, logistics providers, shipping lines, 3PLs, ports, terminals and other key audiences. The Container Supply Chain Conference track will focus on market recovery and redesigning supply chains in the digital era. Highlights of the Container Supply Chain Conference include: The Big Box Shipper Club session will discuss technological advancements becoming a game changer for the whole industry and the changing landscape of worldwide supply chains in the digital era with cargo owners; Fung Group, Electrolux and Cargill A reaction and debate from the rest of the supply chain; Maersk Line, Kuehne + Nagel and Damco The Supply Chain Asia session will discuss the advancement of robotics, analytics and automation will continue to impact the evolution of port development, shipping, freight, transportation and logistics. The SCA panel will include professionals from service providers to manufacturers will discuss and deliberate the impact of robotic