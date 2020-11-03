brand
Test:Energy Behaviour Change Workshop 2017

Mar 27 - Mar 29 | England, 61 New Cavendish Street London W1G 7AR London , UK England WC2N 5

About Event

A workshop on reducing energy and carbon through behaviour change.

This workshop will build on the conversation had around energy behaviour change the day before at the Energy Efficiency Conference 2017, and will focus in more detail on the latest behaviour change techniques and solutions.

Behaviour change is a key area of opportunity in the energy and carbon reduction challenge. It is the real lever to better energy management, and offers huge potential in our efforts to reduce energy usage.

This workshop will provide the opportunity to learn, share and collaborate on:

  • the latest behaviour change techniques and ideas,
  • solutions to energy behaviour challenges,
  • frameworks for implementing a successful behaviour change strategy.

It aims to give you the ideas and tools needed to apply the most relevant behaviour change strategies across your organisation – to significantly reduce your energy use and thus cut operational costs.

The main target audience is large end-users of energy, but will also be relevant to energy managers and consultants, as well as behaviour change specialists and psychologists.

Programme

09.00 - Registration and refreshments

09.30 - Workshop opening remarks
 
09.35 - Introducing the 100-Day Challenge idea

  • James Brittain CEng MEI, Energy Management Director, The Discovery Mill
  • Dr Phillipa Coan, Business Psychologist and Behaviour Change Consultant, STRIDE

09.45 - Roundtable discussions: Key end-user challenges to address

11.00 - Refreshments

11.20 - Speed sharing round 1: Energy Managers’ six ‘Big Ideas’ for top-level challenges

  • James Brittain, The Discovery Mill
  • John Mulholland, Mulholland Energy Solutions
  • Jes Rutter, JPR Solutions
  • Haydn Young, Gaia Active

12.25 - Discussion: How do these ‘Big Ideas’ map onto the challenges identified?

12.40 - Lunch

13.30 - Speed sharing round 2: Psychologists’ six ‘Big Ideas’ for top-level challenges

  • Dr Phillipa Coan, Business Psychologist and Behaviour Change Consultant, STRIDE
  • Dr Sally Russell, Leeds University
  • Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, Cardiff University
  • Liz Swinstead, Senior Consultant (Occupational Psychologist), Arup

14.35 - Discussion: How do these ‘Big Ideas’ map onto the challenges identified?

14.50 - Refreshments

15.10 - Roundtable discussions: 100-day challenge approaches

16.00 - Closing comments

16.10 - End of the workshop

Location

England, 61 New Cavendish Street London W1G 7AR London , UK England WC2N 5

View Map

