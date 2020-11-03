Test:Energy Behaviour Change Workshop 2017

A workshop on reducing energy and carbon through behaviour change.

This workshop will build on the conversation had around energy behaviour change the day before at the Energy Efficiency Conference 2017, and will focus in more detail on the latest behaviour change techniques and solutions.

Behaviour change is a key area of opportunity in the energy and carbon reduction challenge. It is the real lever to better energy management, and offers huge potential in our efforts to reduce energy usage.

This workshop will provide the opportunity to learn, share and collaborate on:

the latest behaviour change techniques and ideas,

solutions to energy behaviour challenges,

frameworks for implementing a successful behaviour change strategy.

It aims to give you the ideas and tools needed to apply the most relevant behaviour change strategies across your organisation – to significantly reduce your energy use and thus cut operational costs.

The main target audience is large end-users of energy, but will also be relevant to energy managers and consultants, as well as behaviour change specialists and psychologists.