Test:Energy Behaviour Change Workshop 2017

This workshop will build on the conversation had around energy behaviour change the day before at the Energy Efficiency Conference 2017, and will focus in more detail on the latest behaviour change techniques and solutions.
Behaviour change is a key area of opportunity in the energy and carbon reduction challenge. It is the real lever to better energy management, and offers huge potential in our efforts to reduce energy usage.
This workshop will provide the opportunity to learn, share and collaborate on:
It aims to give you the ideas and tools needed to apply the most relevant behaviour change strategies across your organisation – to significantly reduce your energy use and thus cut operational costs.
The main target audience is large end-users of energy, but will also be relevant to energy managers and consultants, as well as behaviour change specialists and psychologists.
09.00 - Registration and refreshments
09.30 - Workshop opening remarks
09.35 - Introducing the 100-Day Challenge idea
09.45 - Roundtable discussions: Key end-user challenges to address
11.00 - Refreshments
11.20 - Speed sharing round 1: Energy Managers’ six ‘Big Ideas’ for top-level challenges
12.25 - Discussion: How do these ‘Big Ideas’ map onto the challenges identified?
12.40 - Lunch
13.30 - Speed sharing round 2: Psychologists’ six ‘Big Ideas’ for top-level challenges
14.35 - Discussion: How do these ‘Big Ideas’ map onto the challenges identified?
14.50 - Refreshments
15.10 - Roundtable discussions: 100-day challenge approaches
16.00 - Closing comments
16.10 - End of the workshop
Tue, Oct 6 2020