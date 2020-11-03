brand
The 10th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2018

Aug 16 - Aug 18 | China, No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road

About Event

Review of PV Guangzhou 2017

On a show floor of 20,000, over 300 exhibitors gathered for the show, including LONGi, SAJ, CSG, Yingli Solar, Ginlong, INVT, Allgrand, Reille, Avolt, Sofarsolar, Goodwe, Growatt, Moso, SRNE, Topray, Amerisolar, Osaka Vacuum, 304 Industrial Park, and etc. 88% exhibitors were content with the show, especially with the improved buyer quality. Many of them even booked their booths on site for 2018.

Preview of PV Guangzhou 2018

As the largest and most influential PV trade show in South China, PV Guangzhou 2018 is going to double its show floor to 4 exhibition halls, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology! With an ever-expanding global database of up to 500,000 entries and over 300 media partners worldwide, we are very confident to make 2018 another banner year for PV Guangzhou!

Exhibits

  • Photovoltaic Production Equipment
  • Production Technology & Research Equipment
  • Solar Application Products

Contact us to receive your free E-ticket for the 3-day show with two night Five-star Hotel or get your best location booth with reasonable price.

Location

China, No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road

View Map

