The 10th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2018

Review of PV Guangzhou 2017

On a show floor of 20,000㎡, over 300 exhibitors gathered for the show, including LONGi, SAJ, CSG, Yingli Solar, Ginlong, INVT, Allgrand, Reille, Avolt, Sofarsolar, Goodwe, Growatt, Moso, SRNE, Topray, Amerisolar, Osaka Vacuum, 304 Industrial Park, and etc. 88% exhibitors were content with the show, especially with the improved buyer quality. Many of them even booked their booths on site for 2018.

Preview of PV Guangzhou 2018

As the largest and most influential PV trade show in South China, PV Guangzhou 2018 is going to double its show floor to 4 exhibition halls, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology! With an ever-expanding global database of up to 500,000 entries and over 300 media partners worldwide, we are very confident to make 2018 another banner year for PV Guangzhou!

Exhibits

Photovoltaic Production Equipment

Production Technology & Research Equipment

Solar Application Products

