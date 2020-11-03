The Future Energy Show Philippines 2020

Returning to Manila on 18-19 May 2020, The Future Energy Show Philippines is the country’s largest energy event. Now in its 7th year, it will gather over 8000 stakeholders of the energy eco-system in Philippines and beyond to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovation to help local energy stakeholders further drive The Philippines’ renewable and smart energy development and replicate industry best practices.

The free-to-attend conference will facilitate 8 free-to-attend on the latest technology in solar, storage, residential energy, smart grids, power generation, transmission and distribution, alternative renewables and e-mobility, featuring high-calibre speakers from leading companies and utilities. Over 200 exhibitors are also expected to join the show to display the latest innovations and technologies, with various country pavilions and a Utility Pavilion featuring prominently over 2 buzzing floors. Exhibitors include Jinko Solar, Voltronic, SAFT Battery, Total Solar, Chardon Group and Huawei.