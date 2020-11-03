The Future Energy Show Thailand 2019

Launching this 27-28 November 2019, The Future Energy Show Thailand is Thailand’s most exciting energy event. It will gather 2000 stakeholders of the energy eco-system in Thailand and beyond to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovation to help local energy stakeholders further drive Thailand’s renewable and smart energy development and replicate industry best practices

It will facilitate 8 free-to-attend on the latest technology in solar, storage, wind, smart grids, power generation, transmission and distribution and e-mobility, featuring high-calibre speakers from leading companies including BCPG, Energy Absolute, EGAT, DEDE, MEA, PEA and DEPA. 50 exhibitors are also expected to join the show to display the latest innovations and technologies.

We are bringing 10 years expertise of running country-leading energy events around the world to Thailand – from the Philippines, Vietnam, to Africa and the Middle East.