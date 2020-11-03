brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

The Future Energy Show Thailand 2019

Nov 27 - Nov 28 | Thailand, IMPACT Forum Building, Popular Rd, Ban Mai, Nonthaburi

About Event

Launching this 27-28 November 2019, The Future Energy Show Thailand is Thailand’s most exciting energy event. It will gather 2000 stakeholders of the energy eco-system in Thailand and beyond to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovation to help local energy stakeholders further drive Thailand’s renewable and smart energy development and replicate industry best practices

It will facilitate 8 free-to-attend on the latest technology in solar, storage, wind, smart grids, power generation, transmission and distribution and e-mobility, featuring high-calibre speakers from leading companies including BCPG, Energy Absolute, EGAT, DEDE, MEA, PEA and DEPA. 50 exhibitors are also expected to join the show to display the latest innovations and technologies.

We are bringing 10 years expertise of running country-leading energy events around the world to Thailand – from the Philippines, Vietnam, to Africa and the Middle East.

 

The Future Energy Thailand Logo 2019

Location

Thailand, IMPACT Forum Building, Popular Rd, Ban Mai, Nonthaburi

View Map

More Events

Cyber Security for Critical Assets European Summit (CS4CA) [VIRTUAL]

Tue, Oct 6 2020

Virtual
View Event

2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020

Tue, Nov 3 2020

VIETNAM, Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Quốc Gia Việt Nam
View Event

Read the latest issue

Click Here to Read