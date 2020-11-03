The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020

Returning to Ho Chi Minh City on 24-25 March 2020, The Future Energy Show Vietnam, co-located with The Solar Show Vietnam, The Power & Electricity Show Vietnam, The Wind Show Vietnam, The Smart Energy Show Vietnam, and The Energy Storage Show Vietnam is the country’s largest energy event. Now in its 4th year, it will gather over 5000 stakeholders of the energy eco-system in Vietnam and beyond to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovation to help local energy stakeholders further drive Vietnam’s renewable and smart energy development and replicate industry best practices.

The free-to-attend conference will facilitate 2 free-to-attend conferences covering topics on solar, storage, smart grids and power generation, transmission and distribution, alternative renewables and upscaling wind, featuring high-calibre speakers from leading companies and utilities from Vietnam and beyond. Over 150 exhibitors are also expected to join the show to display the latest innovations and technologies, with country pavilions and some of the world’s largest solar panel manufacturers. Exhibitors include VSUN, Jinko Solar, HT Solar, Risen Energy, Waaree Energy, Hanwha Q Cells and Huawei.