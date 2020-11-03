The Solar Show Sri Lanka 2018

Join us at The Solar Show Sri Lanka, collocated with The Energy Storage Show, The Wind Show, and The Power and Electricity Show Sri Lanka, debuting on 20-21 November 2018.

We will be bringing together 60+ exhibitors and 1,500+ attendees to Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Centre in Columbo, to discuss the latest investment and development opportunities in the country’s energy sector, and to showcase various technologies and solutions.

According to a joint UNDP-ADB study: “By 2050, the country’s installed electricity generation capacity needs will increase from the current 3,700 megawatts (MW) to about 34,000 MW. Of this, 15,000 MW will be wind energy and about 16,000 MW will be solar energy.”

Join us, to be a part of Sri Lanka’s renewable energy future.