World Battery Expo 2020 (WBE 2020)

Aug 16 - Aug 18 | China, No.380, Yuejiang Middle Road

About Event

Asia Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA) has been officially renamed World Battery Industry Expo (WBE). With a brand new name, the show is getting off to a strong fresh start in 2020 too!

Hosting 400+ exhibitors, occupying 25000 sq.m exhibition area, WBE 2019 combines most of China's largest battery manufacturer's in one major exhibition. In addition to this, professional buyers from more than 30 countries and regions, including USA, Germany, Japan, Korea, Canada, IndiaIndonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and France will be in attendance at the event. 

WBE 2020 is considered one of the fastest-growing trade shows in the battery sector in China. 

Want to find out more? Click here to visit the website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en

Want to know more details? Direct any questions over to Shalynn whose email address is here: [email protected]

 

