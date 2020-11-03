brand
World Congress on Oil, Gas and Petroleum Refinery

Sep 27 - Sep 28 | UAE, undefined

About Event

Conference Series LLC welcomes you to attend the “World Congress on Oil, Gas and Petroleum Refinery” during September 27-28, 2018, at Abu Dhabi, UAE. We cordially invite all the interested participants to sharing their knowledge, research and gaining the information in the arena of Oil, Gas, petroleum and its allied areas. Petroleum Refinery 2018 gives a platform for analyst scholars, researchers and academic people to share and globalize their research work while the participants from industry/ business sectors can promote their products thus felicitating dissemination of knowledge. We anticipate more than 300 members around the globe for thought provoking keynote lectures, oral and also poster presentations. The attending delegates include Editorial Board Members of related journals. The scope of Petroleum Refinery 2018 is to bring the advancements in the field of oil gas, petroleum, natural gas and its allied areas.

The theme of the Petroleum Refinery Conference is “Recent Advancements & Upcoming Challenges in Oil and Gas Industry”. With an objective to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of Oil, Gas and Petroleum.

