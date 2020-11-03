World Energy Leaders Summit

The World Energy Council (WEC)'s World Energy Leaders' Summits (WELS) are bi-annual events for WEC notables, industry insiders, high-level executives and other energy VIPs.

Co-hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Manila WELS will take place June 17-18, 2015, as part of the Asia Clean Energy Forum 2015. This gathering of global leaders will provide a forum for discussion about regionally-focused issues within the energy industry. The invitation-only event is open to WEC's patron and partner CEOs, industry leaders, and other select guests from 29 countries.

Based on research conducted by WEC, including Jazz and Symphony World Energy Scenarios, the policy Trilemma rating for countries, and the Issues Monitor, the topics chosen for this event are:

Smart innovation: Transforming urban energy spaces

New dynamics of Asian LNG markets

Towards a resilient energy economy: Emerging risks and implications for infrastructure design

The Manila WELS will also feature the Trilemma Ministerial Roundtable for the WEC community. The main focus of this dialogue will be the implementation of institutional changes needed to balance the World Energy Trilemma.



