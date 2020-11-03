OMAN – NEW HOME FOR THE WORLD’S LEADING HEAVY OIL EVENT

After a successful 9th edition of the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC), the world’s leading heavy oil event, returns to the Sultanate of Oman from 2 - 4 September 2019. Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, Sultanate of Oman, the congress and exhibition provides an annual global platform for the entire heavy oil value chain to network, generate new business, and learn about latest project and technological development within the heavy oil sector.

WHOC 2019 offers an unparalleled opportunity for knowledge exchange through a two-day strategic conference featuring key insights from global business and thought leaders; a three-day technical conference featuring case studies and presentations across upstream and downstream heavy oil projects; and a three-day international exhibition where NOCs, IOCs, EPCs, OEMs, service and technology companies will showcase their projects, products and services.