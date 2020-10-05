Deloitte: embrace a digital workplace culture
Deloitte Insights report highlights four levers of transformation to overcome 'great compression'
Creating a structured roadmap for digitalisation to transform who carries out work and how holds the potential to unlock new operational gains, effectively manage a distributed workforce and virtualise the entire business model through technology-enabled, human-driven decision making, according to a new Deloitte study.
The Future of Work in Oil, Gas and Chemicals: Opportunity in the time of change explores the opportunities today's changed environment presents organisations to transform themselves and bolster their earlier appeal with current and prospective employees.
The industry's reputation as a reliable employer has been challenged following big layoffs - 107,000 lost their jobs between March and August - and heightened cyclicality in employment triggered by recent subsequent downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic. The study highlights that 70 percent of jobs lost during the pandemic may not return by the end of 2021, assuming oil stays around $45 per barrel oil.
The report highlights four levers of transformation - energy transition, integrated human-machine collaboration, recoded careers, and organizational agility - which could push OG&C organizations into the future.
Duane Dickson, Vice chairman and U.S. oil, gas and chemicals leader, Deloitte LLP, said: "Companies that choose to see the coming decade as an opportunity for transformation will likely not just outlive this compression but may even lead the industry into the future of work. By putting people at the core of business transformation strategies, the industry may hopefully regain its appeal and position itself for what's expected to be a much different landscape in the future."