GE secures contract for biggest power plant in Senegal

GE has secured an order to supply gas power generation equipment for West Africa Energy’s 300MW combined-cycle power project in Cap des Biches in Dakar.

On completion, the Cap des Biches plant will be the biggest power plant in Senegal and expected to generate nearly 25 percent of the power consumed, providing the equivalent electricity needed to power up to 500,000 homes.

GE will supply two 9E.03 gas turbines, one STF-A200 steam turbine, three A39 generators, two Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) and additional balance of plant equipment as part of the project scope.

"We are pleased to collaborate with GE to deliver reliable and efficient gas turbines to Senegal,” said Samuel Sarr, CEO of West African Energy. “Once completed, the project will also go a long way in reducing the cost of electricity in the country."

It is expected to begin operations in phases from 2022, supporting the Senegalese Government’s target to increase its generation capacity with a greater utilization of natural gas and renewables.



Elisee Sezan, CEO for GE's Gas Power business in Sub-Saharan Africa, said over the last decade, GE has been building on a proven track record of delivering and commissioning power projects in the region.

"We are delighted to continue this trend by providing our gas power technology to support the expected renewables growth in the country,” he said.



“Cap des Biches Power Plant in Senegal represents another opportunity to use gas-fired generators as an ideal complement to variable renewable resources because they can change power levels quickly, turn down to low levels when demand is lower, and start rapidly."

GE Renewable Energy recently announced it has finalized supply and service contracts (subject to final notice to proceed) with Ocean Wind, the Ørsted project located 15 miles off the coast of southern New Jersey. Ocean Wind will feature GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW wind turbine with an option to utilize the 13MW variant (click here).

On Tuesday, in its Q4 results, GE reported a "strong free cash flow finish to a challenging year" and "momentum growing across its businesses" with total orders of $23.3 billion and total revenues of $21.9 billion.