International LNG project to launch in Cyprus

Following the discovery of natural gas in Cyprus, the €289mn (£261mn) project will be led by Hill International. The US-based consultancy has been selected to oversee the construction of the LNG terminal, in the Vasilikos industrial area, by a consortium of Chinese companies - China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Metron, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management. Financing for this project will come from the European Union (EU).

Hill will act as the consortium’s engineer, and will supervise construction and carry out design reviews at the Vasilikos site, as well as at the shipyard in China where much of the preliminary work will take place.

“This is an important win for Hill in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the regional oil and gas sector,” said Hill International’s chief executive, Raouf Ghali.