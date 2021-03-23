Win $100,000 and accelerator experience at Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs has opened its second application round for early stage clean energy companies and selected companies will receive $100,000 cash and year-long accelerator experience. The application deadline is April 23 and successful applicants will pitch for a spot on the program on May 21.

The pitch day will be delivered as a major clean tech event hosted as part of the Houston Tech Rodeo, a festival that celebrates the convergence of popular culture and technology in Houston.

“We’re excited to identify technology entrepreneurs with ready-to-scale solutions in energy generation, storage, distribution, conservation, and the circular economy,” said Dale Winger, managing director, Halliburton Labs. “Our program provides critical resources, including technical and operational expertise across numerous hardware disciplines and a global business network, to help participants advance their products, prepare for further scale and position for additional financing.”

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at Halliburton Company’s headquarters in Houston, it provides access to facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business.

