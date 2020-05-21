DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today the finalists for the 2020 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.

Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on Friday, February 14.

The 25 members of the Hall of Fame along with the Alerian Advisory Board will vote for the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on Thursday, February 20.

The 54 publicly traded North American energy infrastructure companies will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by leading energy infrastructure portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.

The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, BP Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Clarion, Chickasaw Capital, CIBC, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Cushing Asset Management, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, Oppenheimer SteelPath, RCH Energy, Salient Partners, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, and Yorkville Capital.

The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JonesTrading, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Morningstar, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.

The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on Thursday, March 26 in Houston, Texas.

Congratulations to the finalists listed below:

Hall of Fame: Industry

Robert Phillips

Clark Smith

Grant Sims

Benjamin Fink

Michael Mears

Hall of Fame: Professional

Michael Blum

Kyri Loupis

Josh Davidson

Robert Pierce

Ray Strong

Merger of the Year

MPLX and Andeavor Logistics

Energy Transfer and SemGroup

Pembina Pipeline and Kinder Morgan Canada

EnLink Midstream and EnLink Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream GP and Antero Midstream Partners

Project of the Year

Elk Creek Pipeline, ONEOK

Corpus Christi Liquefaction Train 2, Cheniere Energy

Shin Oak NGL Pipeline, Enterprise Products Partners

Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, Kinder Morgan

Cactus II Pipeline, Plains All American Pipeline

Acquisition of the Year

Crestwood Equity Partners' acquisition of Williams' interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services

IFM Investors' acquisition of Buckeye Partners

Blackstone's acquisition of 45% of Targa Badlands

EQM Midstream Partners' acquisition of 60% of Eureka Midstream and 100% of Hornet Midstream

NGL Energy Partners' acquisition of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited

Excellence in ESG

Crestwood Equity Partners

ONEOK

Williams

Kinder Morgan

Enterprise Products Partners

Best Investor Relations Team

Enterprise Products Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners

ONEOK

Cheniere Energy

Targa Resources

Most Fiscally Responsible

Crestwood Equity Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners

Enterprise Products Partners

Williams

ONEOK

Breakthrough Company of the Year

Hess Midstream

Rattler Midstream

NuStar Energy

Phillips 66 Partners

Pembina Pipeline

Best Sell-Side Report Headline

Tristan Richardson , SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, "When Bakken in the Summer Heat, Grab an Ice Cold PRB"

, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, "When Bakken in the Summer Heat, Grab an Ice Cold PRB" Christopher Tillett , Barclays, "Rattler Midstream LP: Snake, Rattle, and Hold"

, Barclays, "Rattler Midstream LP: Snake, Rattle, and Hold" Timm Schneider , Citigroup, "Pipeline Tinder… Between TGE and Kinder "

, Citigroup, "Pipeline Tinder… Between TGE and Kinder " Ethan Bellamy , Baird , "CAPL: Back on Topper"

Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, led by Tristan Richardson

Wells Fargo , led by Michael Blum

, led by US Capital Advisors, led by Becca Followill

UBS, led by Shneur Gershuni

Baird , led by Ethan Bellamy

About the Ammys

The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 5th Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2019, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be on March 26, 2020, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-ammys-finalists-announced-300998795.html

SOURCE Alerian