2020 Ammys Finalists Announced
DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today the finalists for the 2020 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.
Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on Friday, February 14.
The 25 members of the Hall of Fame along with the Alerian Advisory Board will vote for the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on Thursday, February 20.
The 54 publicly traded North American energy infrastructure companies will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by leading energy infrastructure portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.
The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, BP Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Clarion, Chickasaw Capital, CIBC, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Cushing Asset Management, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, Oppenheimer SteelPath, RCH Energy, Salient Partners, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, and Yorkville Capital.
The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JonesTrading, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Morningstar, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.
The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on Thursday, March 26 in Houston, Texas.
Congratulations to the finalists listed below:
Hall of Fame: Industry
Hall of Fame: Professional
Merger of the Year
Project of the Year
Acquisition of the Year
Excellence in ESG
Best Investor Relations Team
Most Fiscally Responsible
Breakthrough Company of the Year
Best Sell-Side Report Headline
Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage
About the Ammys
The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 5th Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2019, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be on March 26, 2020, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.
About Alerian
Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-ammys-finalists-announced-300998795.html
SOURCE Alerian