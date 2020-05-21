3M's Energy Academy and Medium Voltage Support Site Helps Se

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--3M Electrical Markets Division (EMD) is excited to announce the launch of two new customer support initiatives to help align with the company's goal of putting the customer at its core.

The first launch is 3M Energy Academy, available at 3M.com/EnergyAcademy. This online educational site offers interactive training modules, installation videos and application demonstrations. There are courses for both the electricians just getting started in their career and the veteran electrical workers wanting to stay up to date with the latest technologies.

"We want to provide our customers with the best electrical education possible that's available on-demand," said Haya Hasan, marketing leader for 3M Energy Academy. While there are 48 courses currently available, the number is only a sliver of what's to come.

The second launch is the Medium Voltage Support Site, available at 3M.com/MVSupport. This resource offers quick access to a collection of frequently-asked questions, brochures, technical data sheets, written instructions and videos. There are easy-to-find links for users to contact 3M through email, text and phone, and they can even schedule a FaceTime call. Web chat is currently in its testing phase and is offered on a limited basis.

CONTACT:

Rock Shum

[email protected]

Based in Austin, Texas, the 3M Electrical Markets Division designs, manufactures and markets products for electrical construction, industrial maintenance, utility and industrial power businesses, and electrical/electronic devices produced by original equipment manufacturers. Division products include electrical and electronic specialty insulating tapes; power cable splices and terminations, including cold and heat shrink technologies; cable arc and fire resistant tapes; heat shrinkable tubing and molded shapes for electrical insulation; electrical wire connectors; wire terminals, tools and lugs; wire marking products; cable ties; underground/underwater electrical system products; and electrical diagnostic and detection products. More information is available at 3M.com/Electrical.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3ms-energy-academy-and-medium-voltage-support-site-helps-serve-the-construction-industry-300985056.html

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.