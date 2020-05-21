AEP Named One Of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies Fo

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list in the electric and gas utilities sector for the seventh year in a row. A total of 680 companies from 30 countries were surveyed for inclusion on this year's list, which evaluates companies' financial performance and corporate reputation.

Each year, Fortune surveys top executives, directors and financial analysts about the companies in their industry based upon nine criteria: financial soundness, use of corporate assets, long-term investment value, quality of management, quality of products and services, people management, innovation, social responsibility, and global competitiveness.

"AEP's goal is to power a brighter future for our customers and communities, while delivering value to our shareholders," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to be recognized as a premier energy company with a legacy of operational excellence, innovation and strong financial performance. As we build upon this reputation, we're focused on implementing new, smart solutions to continue delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-named-one-of-fortunes-worlds-most-admired-companies-for-seventh-consecutive-year-300990447.html

SOURCE American Electric Power Service Corporation