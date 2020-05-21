Aker Solutions Awarded FEED Contract for Electrification of

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has secured a front-end engineering (FEED) study from Equinor to enable power from shore for the Troll B and C platforms, to reduce CO2 emissions from the field.

The contract includes an option for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work following the completion of the study.

The study will outline how installation of electrical equipment on Troll B and C, as well as replacement from gas turbine to electrical driven compressors on Troll C can be performed. This will enable Equinor's goal of supplying Troll B and C with electricity by power cables from Kollsnes outside Bergen on the west coast of Norway. The transition to onshore power could reduce CO2 emissions from Troll B and C by about 450,000 metric tons per year.

"We are delighted to have secured a major electrification project for an existing offshore production facility on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "Our ambition is to generate 25 percent of our revenue from low carbon solutions such as electrification by 2030. The electrification of Troll B and C is a great example of how we are executing on our strategy and helping operators to reduce emissions significantly."

The FEED study for Troll B and C is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

The Troll field lies about 65 kilometers outside Bergen on Norway's west coast. The field has been operating since 1995 and represents about 40 percent of total gas reserves on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

