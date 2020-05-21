Albemarle Corporation Recognized by Wildlife Habitat Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that as part of the company's continued commitment to environmental stewardship it has achieved a Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for the company's pollinator garden located at its Kings Mountain, N.C., site.

In May 2019, Albemarle's Kings Mountain site opened a nearly 2,000 square-foot pollinator garden to provide an enhanced habitat for pollinators, particularly the monarch butterfly which has recently seen a species decline. A variety of pollinator-friendly vegetation was planted, and a program to monitor the garden's progress is ongoing. Most notably, in August 2019, Albemarle saw the first appearance of monarch butterflies and larvae.

"We are honored to receive this certification from WHC for the care and dedication that our Kings Mountain team put into this important environmental effort," said John Kuhn, Albemarle Environmental Manager. "We have already measured positive results from our pollinator garden, and we look forward to expanding this effort among other Albemarle sites as we remain committed to our sustainability goals for the environments and communities around us."

The pollinator garden is built atop a rock pile from previous lithium mining and is now part of the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail that is frequented by the neighboring community.

"Albemarle's pollinator garden at Kings Mountain is recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification," said Margaret O'Gorman, President, WHC. "Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, such as Albemarle, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them."

Albemarle's certification and efforts will be recognized at the 2020 Conservation Conference in Baltimore where the company will also be eligible for the 2020 WHC Awards while at the conference.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-recognized-by-wildlife-habitat-council-for-environmental-excellence-300995362.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation