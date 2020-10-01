Alfa Laval opens new global Application & Innovation centre

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - opens an Application & Innovation centre for fluid handling technology in Kolding, Denmark to strengthen the company's global position within food and pharmaceuticals, which are important growth areas for the company.

The purpose of the new Application & Innovation centre is to accelerate the development of new product innovations within the hygienic fluid handling technology (including pumps, valves, cleaning and mixing equipment). The 1,600-square-metre center, located at Alfa Laval's site in Kolding, will also be a global test facility for food and pharmaceutical applications where customers can experience the performance of Alfa Laval equipment under actual operating conditions.

"Changing consumer trends drive demand for new food products which in turn requires flexible process equipment. In addition, food producers strive to find more efficient and sustainable processes by getting more out of their natural resources while also saving water and energy. Simply put; the food industry is depending on innovation," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Our latest innovation centre can accelerate our development of products and solutions for safe and efficient food and pharma production. It will strengthen our capability to meet our customers' current and future needs."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval has three other global innovation and test centres in Denmark; in Söborg (decanters for food and water applications), in Aalborg (marine applications) and in Nakskov (membrane filtration for food, pharmaceutical and water applications)?

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

