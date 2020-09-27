Approved Oil's Vincent Theurer to be included in ECHO PEDIAT

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a history of charitable giving, Vincent Theurer, CEO and President of Approved Oil Company in Brooklyn, NY, is proud to support the community he lives and works in. Recently, the Staten Island resident was proud to contribute to the completion of the ECHO Pediatric Emergency Unit at Staten Island University Hospital's Prince's Bay campus.

The project, which began construction last fall, will house five treatment areas and a patient care station. The facility will have its own entrance in order to create a safe and appropriate area to care for children, away from the stress of more traumatic adult conditions.

The emergency unit became a reality thanks to former New York City Councilman Vincent Ignizio's vision of responding to the growing healthcare needs on the South Shore. He was able to partner with ECHO (The Emergency Children's Help Organization) to secure a $500,000 grant, making it possible to align their common goal: serving children. A fundraising campaign launched by ECHO was crucial in helping to bring the remaining funding to completion.

The state-of-the-art facility will enable Staten Island University Hospital to help thousands of young patients per year, in a setting that will keep them more comfortable. In addition to serving a niche community, the project represents the future of efficient medical procedure and care.

Mr. Theurer's generous donation has earned him a spot on the facility's Donor Wall, currently being designed to launch in conjunction with the emergency unit. His name will be displayed prominently on a plaque within the facility, commemorating his participation and active involvement in giving back to others.

The Emergency Children's Help Organization (ECHO) was created to give back to children during a medical emergency. The organizations dedication to providing financial assistance and emotional support for patients and their families during their time of need is unrivaled.

For more information on The Emergency Children's Help Organization (ECHO), please visit https://echoorganization.org/about-us/.

