Arch Coal to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Resu

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (800) 367-2403 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial (334) 777-6978. No passcode is necessary. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch Coal website at http://investor.archcoal.com. Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch Coal's fourth quarter and full year earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on Thursday, February 6 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries. Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions. For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.

