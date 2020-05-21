ArcLight Closes Seventh Fund With $3.4 Billion In Commitment

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, one of the leading firms focused on midstream and power infrastructure investments, announced earlier today the final closing of its latest fund, ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, L.P. The fund closed with approximately $3.4 billion in commitments. ArcLight has raised over $19 billion globally since inception.

The new fund will continue ArcLight's long history of investing in infrastructure assets in the midstream and power sectors. Established in 2001, ArcLight has invested $22 billion in over 100 investments. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the firm's investment team brings extensive expertise, industry relationships, and specialized value creation capabilities to its portfolio. The firm also has a 1,500-person operational affiliate in Houston, Texas.

"Midstream and power infrastructure have never been more important as the U.S. transitions into a new energy future. Thoughtful and efficient modernization of our midstream infrastructure will be critical to supporting the U.S.'s new position as the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas. Power infrastructure will play a similar role as we move toward a lower carbon future," said Daniel Revers, ArcLight's founder and managing partner.

"We believe the insights and resources that we've developed over the last 20 years will allow ArcLight to play a key role in these important initiatives. We greatly appreciate the support of our new and existing investors," Mr. Revers added.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as fund counsel for the offering.

More information about ArcLight, including a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclightcapital.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arclight-closes-seventh-fund-with-3-4-billion-in-commitments-300997414.html

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners