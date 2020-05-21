Azure Power to Webcast Investor Briefing on January 16, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The senior management of Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, will host an investor briefing at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, NY on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm ET. Please contact Nathan Judge at [email protected] for those that would like to attend by noon Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Investors may access a live webcast of this meeting by visiting http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-888-243-4451 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-542-4135 (outside the U.S.) and reference the Azure Power Investor Briefing Call to the operator.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes since its inception in 2008.

For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Investor Contact:

Nathan Judge, CFA

[email protected]

Investor Relations, Azure Power

Media Contact:

Samitla Subba

[email protected]

+91-11-4940-9854

Marketing, Azure Power

