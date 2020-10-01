Ballard Hosts Successful Virtual "Investor and Analyst Day 2

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that the Company hosted a virtual "Investor and Analyst Day 2020" event on September 29th.
Company executives and a panel of clean energy experts delivered informative and insightful presentations and perspectives, as well as answering investors' questions, all of which underscored Ballard's leading position in the fast-growing hydrogen and fuel cell marketplace, with the company's focus on electrification of Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications. The event encompassed a comprehensive review of Ballard's strategic plan – including key market opportunities – as well as progress across a number of important commercial, technology and operational fronts.
Prior to this event, Ballard issued important announcements that were discussed during the course of its virtual "Investor and Analyst Day 2020":
A replay of the virtual "Investor and Analyst Day 2020" webcast is available at the Company's website, www.ballard.com/investors, along with presentation material covering the following topics:
Speaker
Topic
Randy MacEwen
President & CEO
Ballard Power Systems
• Ballard Strategic Direction
Dr. Ken DeWoskin – Senior Advisor to
Deloitte
Dr. David Hart – Director, E4tech
Bernd Heid – Senior Partner, McKinsey &
Company
• Panel Discussion – "Fuel Cell Value Proposition and Competitive Positioning"
Rob Campbell
Vice President & CCO
Ballard Power Systems
• Power Products Growth Platform
Dr. Kevin Colbow
Vice President & CTO
Ballard Power Systems
• Technology Solutions Growth Platform
• Product Roadmap
Alfred Wong – Managing Director, Asia
Pacific
Jesper Themsen – CEO, Ballard Power
Systems Europe A/S
Oben Uluc – Director of Sales – EMEA
Nicolas Pocard – Director of Marketing
Ballard Power Systems
• China Market
• Europe Market
• California Market
Dr. Lee Sweetland
Director of Advanced Manufacturing
Ballard Power Systems
• Cost Reduction Strategy
Jyoti Sidhu
Vice President, Operations
Ballard Power Systems
• Operations Update
Jan Laishley
Vice President, Human Resources
Ballard Power Systems
• ESG & People
Tony Guglielmin
Vice President & CFO
Ballard Power Systems
• Financial Overview
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance, customer benefits and market demand for our products. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The Ballard Common Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
