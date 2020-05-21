brand
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Confe

EMPTY

Bizclik Editor
|Feb 11|magazine9 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date:  Thursday, February 27, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast:

www.callon.com


Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

 

Conference Call:



Domestic:

1-888-317-6003


Canada:

1-866-284-3684


International:

1-412-317-6061


Access code:

8524953

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-fourth-quarter-2019-conference-call-for-february-27-2020-301002211.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company