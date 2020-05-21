Carbon Lighthouse named a Global Cleantech 100 company for t

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Lighthouse , a clean energy services company, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

"Stopping climate change will require a global effort from many different angles and Carbon Lighthouse is honored to be recognized by Cleantech Group along with others who share our vision for a more sustainable future," said Brenden Millstein, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Lighthouse. "We're confident that with profitable climate solutions like those delivered by Carbon Lighthouse's patented energy optimization CLUES® platform and by our fellow Cleantech 100 companies, we can achieve this monumental and urgent mission in a modern way that simply wasn't feasible even a few years ago."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb .

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

For detailed information on Carbon Lighthouse's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Carbon Lighthouse.

and search for Carbon Lighthouse. Download the report and meet the companies solving our biggest challenges

About Carbon Lighthouse

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. Carbon Lighthouse is an Elemental Excelerator 2016 Cohort Company, and has received multiple investments from Ulupono Initiative. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech ® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change-makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners , is based in Chicago.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-lighthouse-named-a-global-cleantech-100-company-for-third-straight-year-300988690.html

SOURCE Carbon Lighthouse