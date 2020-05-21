CenterPoint Energy Services named number one Natural Gas Mar

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy Services, Inc. (CES), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), ranked first in the major natural gas marketer category for the second year-in-a-row, according to Mastio & Company's Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value/Loyalty Benchmarking Study. The study measures customers' responses to determine which supplier provides the best perceived value.

"We strive to provide exceptional customer service and industry-leading reliability through open communication, prompt resolution and a knowledgeable sales team," said Rob Ellis, vice president of sales for CenterPoint Energy Services. "Winning this award for the second consecutive year confirms our employees' longstanding commitment to cultivating strong customer relationships."

In the 2019 study, approximately 150 suppliers were evaluated. CES ranked highest in several categories, including reliability of natural gas supply, speed of contract negotiations and the sales team's knowledge.

The 2019 Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value/Loyalty Benchmarking Study is based on responses from more than 500 customers interviews providing roughly 1,200 observations and approximately 2,100 voice of the customer responses to eight open-ended questions. The data was collected by telephone interviews with key decision makers during the months of September through early November 2019. For more information on the Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value/Loyalty Benchmarking Study, visit http://www.mastio.com/images/latest_studies/GMKT-2019_Press_Release.pdf.

CES is a leading provider of a wide range of competitive energy services to meet the unique needs of customers across the United States. CES delivers reliable natural gas and energy services to natural gas utilities, large industrials and municipalities, as well as to other large-volume market segments.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $35 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

