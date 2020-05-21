brand
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred S

Bizclik Editor
Jan 18

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.

 


4.50%

5%

5.75%

5.75% (Series A)

NYSE Symbol

CHK Pr D

N/A

N/A

N/A

Date of Original Issue

September 14, 2005

November 8, 2005

May 17, 2010

May 17, 2010

Registered CUSIP

165167842

165167826

165167768

165167750

144A CUSIP

N/A

165167834

165167776

165167784

RegS CUSIP

N/A

N/A

U16450204

U16450113

Clean (no legends) CUSIP

N/A

N/A

165167768

165167750

Par Value per Share

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

Shares Outstanding

2,558,900

1,810,667

770,528

423,363

Liquidation Preference per Share

$100

$100

$1,000

$1,000

Record Date

March 1, 2020

February 1, 2020

February 1, 2020

February 1, 2020

Payment Date

March 15, 2020

February 15, 2020

February 15, 2020

February 15, 2020

Amount per Share

$1.125

$1.25

$14.375

$14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 7266124. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.




INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Brad Sylvester, CFA

(405) 935-8870

[email protected]

Gordon Pennoyer

(405) 935-8878

[email protected]

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-declares-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividends-and-provides-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-conference-call-information-300988759.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corp.