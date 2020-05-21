Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred S

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.



4.50% 5% 5.75% 5.75% (Series A) NYSE Symbol CHK Pr D N/A N/A N/A Date of Original Issue September 14, 2005 November 8, 2005 May 17, 2010 May 17, 2010 Registered CUSIP 165167842 165167826 165167768 165167750 144A CUSIP N/A 165167834 165167776 165167784 RegS CUSIP N/A N/A U16450204 U16450113 Clean (no legends) CUSIP N/A N/A 165167768 165167750 Par Value per Share $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Shares Outstanding 2,558,900 1,810,667 770,528 423,363 Liquidation Preference per Share $100 $100 $1,000 $1,000 Record Date March 1, 2020 February 1, 2020 February 1, 2020 February 1, 2020 Payment Date March 15, 2020 February 15, 2020 February 15, 2020 February 15, 2020 Amount per Share $1.125 $1.25 $14.375 $14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 7266124. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.







