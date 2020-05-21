CITGO Continues Tradition of Collecting Toys for Area Kids

LEMONT, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Lemont Refinery continued its annual tradition of collecting new toys for the Toys for Tots program. This year, approximately seven truckloads of toys were collected and brought to the Joliet U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Center on December 4 for distribution.

Prior to Thanksgiving, volunteers placed collections boxes throughout the refinery and encouraged employees and contractors to donate. Participation was high and the bins spilled over with a variety of items---including electronic tablets, games, books, balls, movies, dolls, and stuffed animals. All of the toys collected were distributed to less-fortunate children living in Will County.

"CITGO is not just another business, but rather a member of the community, which is why we are passionate about reaching out to our neighbors---especially during the holidays," said Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager.

About the CITGO Lemont Refinery

For more than 90 years, CITGO Lemont Refinery has employed more than 750 Chicago area residents on a full-time and contract basis in support of the local economy. In addition to producing high quality fuels for a large portion of the network of more than 5,200 locally-owned CITGO stations across the country, Lemont Refinery employees also make a major positive impact on the community. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer hours and thousands of dollars are given in support of community programs such as Muscular Dystrophy Association, United Way and a variety of environmental and preservation programs. Operations at the Lemont Refinery began in 1925 and a major expansion doubled the facility in 1933. Over the years, new units were added to meet the demand for a better quality of gas for automobiles, aviation fuel for WWII, and the production of asphalt. For more information, visit www.citgolemont.com.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, TX; Lake Charles, LA.; and Lemont, IL., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

