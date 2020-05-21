CITGO Contributes Record $14 Million to Muscular Dystrophy Association For Scientific Research and Care During 2018

CHICAGO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) are celebrating a record-breaking 2018 – where the refining and marketing company raised more than $14 million to help transform the lives of individuals living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases with breakthrough therapies and innovations in care. As MDA's largest corporate sponsor, CITGO and its employees, along with its network of locally-owned Marketers and Retailers, have contributed more than $240 million dollars since the two began working together in January 1986.

"We are incredibly grateful for the unparalleled support that CITGO, its employees, and Marketers and Retailers have provided MDA for the past 32 years," said MDA Executive Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer, Adam Catumaccio. "CITGO has set the standard in corporate support by fueling our efforts to find treatments and cures for neuromuscular diseases that severely limit strength and mobility."

Throughout 2018, CITGO employees, Marketers and Retailers hosted more than a hundred fundraising events and sponsored a number of local MDA events, including:

MDA Corporate Golf Challenge in April

Presenting sponsor for the MDA New York Muscle Team gala;

Golf tournaments hosted by Lake Charles , Lemont and Corpus Christi refineries;

, and refineries; St. Patrick's Day bowling event and the Chicago Muscle Team event hosted by the Lemont refinery;

refinery; Walks, golf tournaments, letter writing, and other donation campaigns organized by terminals employees;

MDA Shamrocks program, whereby CITGO Marketers remain the number one seller; and

Founding Sponsor of MDA Team Momentum, the MDA endurance initiative, since 2013.

"We have partnered with MDA over the last 30 plus years because we share similar values and believe in what the organization is doing – working to find a cure for these devastating diseases. Through our continued efforts, we hope to be at the forefront when MDA discovers that cure," said CITGO Executive Vice President Rick Esser.

To learn more about MDA and how you can get involved, visit www.mda.org. For more about the partnership between CITGO and the MDA, visit www.citgo.com.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic and patient reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 5,000 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

