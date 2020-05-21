Clarke Energy Appointed as a Distributor of Tecno Project In

BOUC-BEL-AIR, France, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, is expanding its product offering to include biogas upgrading plants supplied by the SIAD Group Company TPI of Italy. TPI is able to provide both membrane-based and amine technology. The membrane plants incorporate membranes able to deliver high performance in terms of methane recovery and energy consumption. As such TPI has appointed Clarke Energy as a distributor and service provider of their biogas upgrading units.

Biogas upgrading technology strips the carbon dioxide out of biogas to create biomethane, a renewable form of methane (a "green gas") and originates from the processing of waste materials. The resultant biomethane can be injected into the national gas grid or used as a sustainable fuel for vehicles.

The TPI product range is of high quality and engineering, developed out of their extensive experience in the handling and processing of gases for industrial customers across the world. TPI has built many biogas upgrading projects globally and is one of the key technology providers to the sector.

Didier Lartigue, the Managing Director of French subsidiary of Clarke Energy explains, "This partnership is strategic for Clarke Energy for the development of his biomethane activity and the choice of TPI is crucial for the product and service quality of Clarke Energy's solutions."

The agreement which initially focuses on France with Clarke Energy being able to also supply TPI's biogas upgrading plants into the United Kingdom, United States of America, India and Ireland.

Clarke Energy has already sold several biogas upgrading systems in France with TPIs product being incorporated into recent projects.

Notes to editor

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company currently operates in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 7.0 GW of power generation equipment installed globally.

www.clarke-energy.com

About Tecno Project Industriale, SRL

Tecno Project Industriale (TPI), a SIAD Group company, provides advanced solutions to many Industrial sectors for gas treatment and applications. In particular TPI offers a comprehensive range of systems to cover the food-grade CO 2 recovery and biogas treatment process. SIAD is a leading Italian chemical group specialising in industrial gases, engineering, healthcare, services and industrial goods with sites in Europe and the rest of the World.

https://www.tecnoproject.com/; https://www.siad.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarke-energy-appointed-as-a-distributor-of-tecno-project-industriales-biogas-upgrading-plants-301002251.html

SOURCE Clarke Energy