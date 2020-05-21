Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Leader in New Energy and

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. (Concentric) is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Rice as an Assistant Vice President. Paul, who is a trailblazer in developing client capabilities in customer experience, microgrids, renewable and distributed energy solutions, and alternative utility business strategies, will provide clients with innovative energy and technology solutions under our Future of Energy practice.

Paul brings a wealth of knowledge in product development, particularly high-engagement customer solutions centered around new energy, energy efficiency, demand response, IoT, and mobile-optimized services. Previously, Paul was the Director of New Energy and Customer Solutions Offerings at Black & Veatch Management Consulting where he was responsible for all aspects of the new energy and end-customer solutions offerings. Before joining Black & Veatch, Paul was a Lead Product Developer for Duke Energy's enterprise-wide innovation and retail programs organization. In that role, he helped build Duke's innovation practice from the ground up and led the development of a number of highly strategic and transformational products and services.

In 2016, Paul was responsible for bringing one of the first products to market that merged customer engagement and behavior modification strategies with energy efficiency, demand response, and two-way communication devices through a mobile-optimized customer platform. The product was the winner of the DistribuTECH Demand Response Product of the Year. Paul has further applied his experience and expertise to build strategies and business models for IOU's and municipalities (domestic and overseas) to address the evolution of the energy space and generate revenue in a market showing increased competition and changing customer expectations.

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to our team," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concentric. "His robust experience will be a valuable asset to our growing Future of Energy practice and will allow Concentric to offer clients an expanded Future of Energy strategy that unites innovative technology with the end-customer experience."

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services with a focus on the North American energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors, Concentric Advisors ULC, and Concentric Energy Publications, Concentric provides capital market advisory support, consulting services in Canada, and publishes The Foster Report. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

508-263-6272

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-energy-advisors-welcomes-leader-in-new-energy-and-end-customer-solutions-300984663.html

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors