MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta (NYSE: CVA), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions is inviting visitors to explore its newly redesigned website at Covanta.com. The new site puts the company's stakeholders at the forefront of a fresh and impactful user experience for anyone seeking to learn more about Covanta, Covanta Environmental Solutions and sustainable waste management. A generous application of videos, photos and graphics, along with sufficiently detailed and engaging content, serves to guide visitors on their respective journeys as they learn more about Covanta's mission to ensure no waste is ever wasted.

New sections and features include:

Our Story – An inviting foray into Covanta's history and evolution and what it means to Protect Tomorrow

Covanta Environmental Solutions – A detailed view of how Covanta's industry-leading environmental solutions help businesses across a range of industries be more sustainable

Facility Pages – Offering a detailed view of Covanta's Waste-to-Energy facilities and the benefits they contribute to their host communities

Virtual Tour –An up-close and highly informative exploration of a Waste-to-Energy facility from the comfort of one's own home or office.

Careers –As Protectors of Tomorrow, Covanta employees are dedicated to leaving the world better than they found it, well aware of how the work they do helps safeguard our shared future and the planet we call home

As the devastating impacts of climate change continue to be felt across the world, there has never been a better time for communities and businesses to examine more sustainable options for managing the waste they generate rather than simply burying it in the ground. The new Covanta.com seeks to assist in this exploration.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern waste-to-energy facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

