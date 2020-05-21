DEKRA OSR Adds Quality Safety Edge Founder And President To

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR), a global leader in safety, has announced that safety experts Angelica Grindle and Terry McSween are joining their roster of safety Consultants. Both come from Quality Safety Edge (QSE) and are specialists in helping organizations improve safety and quality through methodologies that engage employees.

McSween will focus on thought leadership, content development, and promoting DEKRA OSR's Consulting services.

Grindle is the newly-appointed Vice President, Client Engagement. She is now the coordinator for the Behavioral Safety Now track at the Safety in Action® Conference, March 25-27 in Nashville. She will also manage national accounts and build client relationships.

"We are incredibly fortunate to be able to engage Angelica and Terry at DEKRA OSR," said Don Groover, General Manager of DEKRA North America Consulting. "They bring thought leadership and practical experience to help organizations improve in safety. They'll also help DEKRA move one step closer to being a global partner for a safe world."

Grindle, Ph.D, was the previous president of QSE where she successfully designed, implemented, and evaluated safety improvement systems in a variety of industries. She specializes in the application of behavioral science technology to improving workplace safety and other key organizational objectives. She holds a doctorate in applied behavior analysis from Western Michigan University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the DEKRA OSR team. Empowering my clients to make their workplaces safer has always been my mission. I'm excited to continue that work with DEKRA's innovative safety solutions," she said.

The previous CEO and founder of QSE, McSween, Ph.D., is considered one of the world's leading authorities in behavior-based safety. He is the developer of Values-Based Safety™, which creates ownership for organizational change through local-level employee involvement in the safety design process. He also founded the annual Behavioral Safety Now Conference (BSN), which is now part of the Safety in Action® Conference. His doctorate is from Western Michigan University.

"I am excited to work with and learn from the DEKRA OSR team! I have known and respected many of our DEKRA associates for years and consider them to be thought leaders in the safety field. This opportunity allows me to continue to grow and pursue my passion for promoting safety at home and at work," he said.

About DEKRA OSR:

As the global leader in safety, DEKRA is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate and scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner and, in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

