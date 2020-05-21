Dominion Energy Awards $50,000 to Regional Arts Nonprofits
EMPTY
EMPTY
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five nonprofit arts organizations recently were honored as 2020 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors. The organizations represent five regions across Virginia with annual operating budgets under $1 million. Each received a $10,000 grant to support their winning arts or cultural education program.
"This year's winners prove everyday what a powerful impact art can have on a community's culture and history," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Virginia is very fortunate to have these talented organizations committed to the vibrancy of local communities across our Commonwealth."
The ArtStars winners were honored Jan. 29 at the Virginia Commission for the Arts' "Art Works" conference:
Visit www.dominionenergy.com/artstars for more information.
About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $48 million in 2019 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-awards-50-000-to-regional-arts-nonprofits-300997732.html
SOURCE Dominion Energy