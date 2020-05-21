Dominion Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) will host its fourth-quarter earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Management will discuss fourth-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community.

Domestic callers should dial (866) 710-0179. International callers should dial (334) 323-0520. The passcode for the conference call is "Dominion." Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET Feb. 18. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing (877) 919-4059. International callers should dial (334) 323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 75733392. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 11.

