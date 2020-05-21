Dominion Energy Statement on Skiffes Creek Transmission Line Ruling

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today provided the following statement in response to today's ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals:

The Corps of Engineers spent four years on its environmental assessment of this project, going above and beyond what was required. We are disappointed this ruling dismisses that effort. The Skiffes Creek Transmission project remains a valid and vital line serving the 600,000 residents who live and work on the Peninsula.

We're committed to providing reliable, clean energy. Putting this line into service earlier this week is the culmination of years of regulatory, environmental and community engagement.

During the entirety of the construction process we worked to protect the environment in all of our operations. We will continue to keep reliability and environmental stewardship at the forefront as we evaluate the court's decision and determine our course of action.

