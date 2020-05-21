Dominion Energy's Project Plant It! Returns with New Educato

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in states served by Dominion Energy will receive free tree seedlings through Project Plant It!, the environmental education program created by Dominion Energy to teach students about the important role of trees in the ecosystem. Planting trees is a proven way to help reduce carbon dioxide and help the environment. The seedlings will be shipped to participants in time for Arbor Day plantings on April 24, 2020. The program is funded through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

For the first time, this year's program includes a STEM Lesson Plan Contest, designed to showcase educators who are developing creative STEM learning tools to teach students about the science of trees:

STEM Lesson Plan Contest: Educators are invited to submit an original, creative STEM-based lesson plan about trees that will be judged for inclusion in the Project Plant It! Educator's Guide in 2021. To be eligible, lesson plans must focus on Science, Technology, Math or Engineering aspects of trees and their benefits to the environment. The deadline for entering the STEM Lesson Plan contest is Friday, March 27, 2020 , and more details about rules, criteria and prizes for the contest can be found at projectplantit.com.

"Project Plant It! brings STEM subjects to life for students of all ages and we are excited about inviting educators to share their passion for STEM learning with our program," said Maria Pia Tamburri, senior community engagement director at Dominion Energy. "It is a privilege to support educators with free, high quality resources that promote environmental stewardship and real-world application of science skills."

The Educator Resources page of the Project Plant It! website provides an instructional toolbox that includes an Educator's Guide with 12 lesson plans, three educational online games created for grade levels K-4, 5-8, and 9-12, a Redbud Care Guide, a classroom poster, a participation certificate, a tree reading list, and lots of outdoor learning activities for students to enjoy with their classmates and families.

For more information, visit projectplantit.com.

Fast Facts about Project Plant It!:

Project Plant It! was established by Dominion Energy in 2007 to educate children, plant trees and improve the environment.

Arbor Day 2020 will mark the 14th time that thousands of children in our local communities will celebrate trees and plant redbud seedlings that they received from Project Plant It!

The tree seedlings are grown and shipped to participants in April by the Arbor Day Foundation, a longtime partner with Dominion Energy.

From 2007 to 2020, more than 650,000 tree seedlings will have been distributed to children in states where Dominion Energy operates.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, this equates to about 1,625 acres of new forest if all of the seedlings are planted and grow to maturity.

For more information about Project Plant It!, visit projectplantit.com.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $48 million in 2019 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

