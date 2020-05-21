Duke Energy earns top marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has received a perfect score for the third year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking study that annually ranks companies on LGBTQ-friendly corporate practices and policies.

Duke Energy's score of 100% earned the company inclusion on the organization's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The 2020 Corporate Equality Index rates employers based on criteria in five categories: non-discrimination policies, benefits, organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ inclusion, public commitment and citizenship.

Duke Energy is one of only four companies headquartered in the Charlotte region to achieve a perfect score.

"Our communities, customers and workforce are more diverse than ever before," said Joni Davis, Duke Energy's vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We pay a lot of attention to how it feels to work at Duke Energy. Everyone here has a role in ensuring our work environment is inclusive and enriching. We are honored to be recognized in this capacity."

Among the policies and practices in place at Duke Energy are anti-discrimination training, equal health coverage for transgender individuals, philanthropic giving to support the LGBTQ community, and an employee resource group whose mission is to promote LGBTQ inclusion.

The We Are One for LGBT Equality employee resource group has nearly 500 members, and is supported by the company's senior leadership. Learn more on illumination.

To read the Human Rights Campaign's full report, visit hrc.org.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

