Ecogensus Spanning the Globe with Coal-Displacement Fuel Tec

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecogensus, a leading technology company in the resource recovery and waste management industry, today announced that it has been granted patents in several countries, including a patent for its proprietary coal-displacement fuel in Indonesia – an important high value market and the world's fourth largest country.

The Indonesian patent is the latest in a series of recent patent grants for Ecogensus including in Japan, Taiwan, and Argentina. Ecogensus has a portfolio of five issued patents in the United States covering its fuel, process, system and unique process vessel design. The company also has pending applications across the world and is continuously expanding its intellectual property portfolio.

The valuable Indonesian patent includes 31 granted claims and describes a solid fuel composition formed from mixed solid waste. Ecogensus' recycled fuel can be used as a direct replacement for coal in existing coal power plants.

Indonesia is the world's second largest plastic waste contributor according to a 2015 study published in the journal Science. Announcements made at this year's 2020 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos cited the Indonesian Government's commitment to reduce marine plastic waste by 70% within five years (by 2025) and to be plastic pollution-free by 2040.

Ecogensus systems efficiently convert mixed solid wastes, including plastic waste, into a high energy fuel. Ecogensus' flagship system is the Model EGS-5000L, a ruggedized, transportable waste conversion system designed for deployment and installation at transfer stations, recycling centers, or directly at the landfill.

About Ecogensus

Ecogensus is an advanced technology company focused on delivering sustainable waste management solutions to customers around the world. Ecogensus' mission addresses public health, environmental, and national security objectives. For more information, visit: www.ecogensus.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecogensus-spanning-the-globe-with-coal-displacement-fuel-technology-301142185.html

SOURCE Ecogensus