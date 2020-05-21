EFI Reduced Incoming Customer Calls by 64% in 2019 via Enhan

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI, an Industry leader in utility-branded marketplaces and omni-channel instant rebate technology, partners with utilities nationwide to offer energy-efficient products to eligible participating customers. With the online marketplace solution, EFI includes white-glove customer support with a suite of solutions including a dedicated call center, email assistance, and live chat.

EFI saw phone calls to their US based call center drop by 64% as a direct result of technology enhancements and customer engagement tools on their online marketplace(s). "In 2019, website redesign and user experience improvements were the spark to innovative engagement tactics," Jonathan Coons, Director of Marketing at EFI, stated. He went on to explain how the new structure included a live chat integration, which supported the majority of customers needing immediate assistance online and increased EFI's overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 82.

"We've been able to see an incredible shift on the online marketplace based on our enhanced customer engagement techniques, digital content, and integrated marketing. From buyers' guides to A+ content to improved program implementation – it's been a huge improved solution for EFI and our utility clients," said Jonathan. "Although the phone calls have decreased significantly, we know there's always a demographic that appreciates and may require voice assistance. We aren't planning on eliminating this service - we are simply improving it."

EFI hopes to see NPS scores increase for both EFI and their clients while phone calls continue to decrease as they implement additional strategies in 2020.

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, Eversource, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

