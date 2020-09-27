Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Six Months

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights
Second Quarter 2020 CEO Review
Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of the Company, provided the following CEO review:
Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Convenience Translation
€ in thousands
into US$ in thousands*
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
51,232
44,509
57,393
Marketable securities
2,226
2,242
2,494
Short term deposits
6,439
6,446
7,213
Restricted cash
-
22,162
-
Receivable from concession project
1,486
1,463
1,665
Financial assets
-
1,418
-
Trade and other receivables
4,790
4,882
5,366
66,173
83,122
74,131
Non-current assets
Investment in equity accounted investee
32,165
33,561
36,033
Advances on account of investments
882
883
988
Receivable from concession project
26,173
27,122
29,320
Fixed assets
194,521
114,389
217,913
Right-of-use asset
15,291
15,401
17,130
Intangible asset
4,857
5,042
5,441
Restricted cash and deposits
10,275
10,956
11,511
Deferred tax
5,777
2,285
6,472
Long term receivables
5,305
12,249
5,943
Derivatives
209
5,162
234
295,455
227,050
330,985
Total assets
361,628
310,172
405,116
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long term bank loans**
4,603
4,138
5,157
Current maturities of long term loans**
2,472
-
2,769
Debentures
4,592
26,773
5,144
Trade payables
1,730
1,765
1,940
Other payables
5,425
5,010
6,077
18,822
37,686
21,087
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
15,487
15,402
17,349
Liabilities to banks **
110,906
**40,805
124,243
Other long-term loans **
46,711
**48,377
52,328
Debentures
40,087
44,811
44,908
Deferred tax
6,854
6,467
7,678
Other long-term liabilities
1,289
1,795
1,444
Derivatives
14,152
7,263
15,854
235,486
164,920
263,804
Total liabilities
254,308
202,606
284,891
Equity
Share capital
23,933
21,998
26,811
Share premium
75,433
64,160
84,504
Treasury shares
(1,736)
(1,736)
(1,945)
Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
6,106
6,106
6,840
Reserves
(1,454)
3,283
(1,629)
Retained earnings
9,346
12,818
10,470
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
111,628
106,629
125,051
Non-Controlling Interest
(4,308)
937
(4,826)
Total equity
107,320
107,566
120,225
Total liabilities and equity
361,628
310,172
405,116
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2020: EUR 1 = US$ 1.120)
**Reclassified
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Translation reserve from
foreign operations
Hedging Reserve
Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
Total
€ in thousands
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited):
Balance as at January 1, 2020
21,998
64,160
12,818
(1,736)
4,356
(1,073)
6,106
106,629
937
107,566
Loss for the period
-
-
(3,472)
-
-
-
-
(3,472)
(797)
(4,269)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(98)
(4,639)
-
(4,737)
(4,448)
(9,185)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(3,472)
-
(98)
(4,639)
-
(8,209)
(5,245)
(13,454)
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
Issuance of ordinary shares
1,935
11,253
-
-
-
-
-
13,188
-
13,188
Share-based payments
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
20
-
20
Balance as at June 30, 2020
23,933
75,433
9,346
(1,736)
4,258
(5,712)
6,106
111,628
(4,308)
107,320
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)
Non-
controlling
Total
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Interests
Equity
Retained
Translation
Transaction
earnings
reserve from
reserve with
Share
Share
(accumulated
Treasury
foreign
Hedging
non-controlling
capital
Premium
deficit)
shares
operations
Reserve
Interests
Total
€ in thousands
For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited):
Balance as at January 1, 2019
19,980
58,344
758
(1,736)
1,396
(227)
-
78,515
(1,558)
76,957
Loss for the period
-
-
(2,751)
-
-
-
-
(2,751)
(1,647)
(4,398)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
1,459
(1,472)
-
(13)
(477)
(490)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(2,751)
-
1,459
(1,472)
-
(2,764)
(2,124)
(4,888)
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized
Sale of shares in subsidiaries to
non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,614
5,614
4,899
10,513
Options exercise
8
11
-
-
-
-
-
19
-
19
Share-based payments
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
3
-
3
Balance as at June 30, 2019
19,988
58,358
(1,993)
(1,736)
2,855
(1,699)
5,614
81,387
1,217
82,604
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)
Non-
controlling
Total
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Interests
Equity
Translation
Transaction
Reserve from
reserve with
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
foreign
Hedging
non-controlling
capital
premium
earnings
shares
operations
Reserve
Interests
Total
€ in thousands
For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited):
Balance as at January 1, 2019
19,980
58,344
758
(1,736)
1,396
(227)
-
78,515
(1,558)
76,957
Profit (loss) for the year
-
-
12,060
-
-
-
-
12,060
(2,276)
9,784
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
-
2,960
(846)
-
2,114
(857)
1,257
Total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
12,060
-
2,960
(846)
-
14,174
(3,133)
11,041
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized
Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,439
5,439
5,374
10,813
Purchase of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
667
667
254
921
Issuance of ordinary shares
2,010
5,797
-
-
-
-
-
7,807
-
7,807
Options exercise
8
11
-
-
-
-
-
19
-
19
Share-based payments
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
8
Balance as at December 31, 2019
21,998
64,160
12,818
(1,736)
4,356
(1,073)
6,106
106,629
937
107,566
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Translation
foreign
Hedging Reserve
Interests
non-controlling
Total
Convenience translation into US$*
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited):
Balance as at January 1, 2020
24,643
71,876
14,360
(1,945)
4,880
(1,202)
6,840
119,452
1,049
120,501
Loss for the period
-
-
(3,890)
-
-
-
-
(3,890)
(892)
(4,782)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(110)
(5,197)
-
(5,307)
(4,983)
(10,290)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(3,890)
-
(110)
(5,197)
-
(9,197)
(5,875)
(15,072)
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized
Issuance of ordinary shares
2,168
12,606
-
-
-
-
-
14,774
-
14,774
Share-based payments
-
22
-
-
-
-
-
22
-
22
Balance as at June 30, 2020
26,811
84,504
10,470
(1,945)
4,770
(6,399)
6,840
125,051
(4,826)
120,225
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2020: EUR 1 = US$ 1.120)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months
For the six months
For the year ended
For the six months
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience Translation into US$*
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
(2,404)
(3,429)
(4,269)
(4,398)
9,784
(4,782)
Adjustments for:
Financing expenses, net
697
1,463
1,110
3,127
8,153
1,243
Capital gain
-
-
-
-
(18,770)
-
Depreciation and amortization
721
1,465
1,447
3,043
6,416
1,621
Share-based payment transactions
6
2
20
3
8
22
Share of profits of equity accounted investees
481
1,133
(850)
(31)
(3,086)
(952)
Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee
-
370
582
370
370
652
Change in trade receivables and other receivables
(461)
(48)
127
(1,744)
403
142
Change in other assets
(19)
-
(234)
(708)
(1,950)
(262)
Change in receivables from concessions project
503
475
704
646
1,329
789
Change in accrued severance pay, net
-
4
-
8
9
-
Change in trade payables
(350)
556
(35)
1,065
461
(39)
Change in other payables
642
638
368
1,054
5,336
412
Income tax expense (tax benefit)
(16)
325
88
514
(287)
99
Income taxes paid
-
-
-
-
(100)
-
Interest received
428
420
869
835
1,719
974
Interest paid
(1,685)
(2,450)
(1,853)
(2,655)
(6,083)
(2,076)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
(1,457)
924
(1,926)
1,129
3,712
(2,157)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets
(39,866)
(37,230)
(81,280)
(44,519)
(74,587)
(91,054)
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(1,000)
(1,000)
-
Proceeds from sale of investments
-
-
-
-
34,586
-
Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd.
1,418
-
1,418
-
-
1,589
Repayment of loan by an equity accounted investee
-
-
1,923
-
-
2,154
Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net
-
-
-
532
532
-
Proceeds (investment) in restricted cash, net
(5)
(5,306)
22,580
(5,219)
(26,003)
25,295
Investment in short term deposit
-
-
-
-
(6,302)
-
Repayment of loan to others
-
3,500
-
3,500
3,912
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,453)
(39,036)
(55,359)
(46,706)
(68,862)
(62,016)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term loans
(1,994)
(3,652)
(2,804)
(4,158)
(5,844)
(3,141)
Repayment of Debentures
(4,761)
(4,532)
(26,923)
(4,532)
(9,836)
(30,161)
Cost associated with long term loans
-
-
-
-
(12,218)
-
Proceeds from options
-
-
-
19
19
-
Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests
-
14,062
-
14,062
13,936
-
Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(2,961)
-
Issue of warrants
-
320
-
-
358
Issuance of ordinary shares
-
-
13,188
-
7,807
14,774
Proceeds from long term loans
39,661
41,470
80,584
58,894
59,298
90,275
Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net
-
-
-
-
22,317
-
Net cash from financing activities
32,906
47,348
64,365
64,285
72,518
72,105
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
471
(54)
(357)
(55)
259
(400)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(6,533)
9,182
6,723
18,653
7,627
7,532
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
57,765
46,353
44,509
36,882
36,882
49,861
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
51,232
55,535
51,232
55,535
44,509
57,393
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2020: EUR 1 = US$ 1.120)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)
For the three months
For the six months
For the year
For the six months
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
2020
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience
Net profit (loss) for the period
(2,694)
(3,429)
(4,269)
(4,398)
9,784
(4,782)
Financing expenses, net
782
1,463
1,110
3,127
8,153
1,243
Taxes on income
(18)
325
88
514
(287)
99
Depreciation
808
1,465
1,447
3,043
6,416
1,621
EBITDA
(1,122)
(176)
(1,624)
2,286
24,066
(1,819)
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2020: EUR 1 = US$ 1.120)
Information for the Company's Debenture Holders
Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series B and C Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020.
Net Financial Debt
As of June 30, 2020, the Company did not have a Net Financial Debt, as the calculation of Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), resulted in a negative amount (i.e., an excess of assets over liabilities) of approximately €(15.4) million (consisting of approximately €174.2 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €44.7 million in connection with the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017) and the Series C Debentures issuance (in July 2019), net of approximately €59.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €174.4* million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).
_____________________________
* The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies). The minority shareholders' loans were not included in the project finance amount in previous calculations due to an oversight, despite such loans' terms and characteristics as "financing of projects" as set forth in the definition of Net Financial Debt in the Deeds of Trust governing the Debentures. The Company updated its calculations of Net Financial Debt and of the financial covenants based on Net Financial Debt for the recent four quarters, amending the oversight, and provided them to the Trustee of the Debentures. Based on the updated calculations, the calculation of Net Financial Debt of the Company as of June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 resulted in the following: €(6.3) million, €(4.3) million, €18.2 million and €(17.3) million, respectively. The updated financing of projects amount for such periods is €136.2 million, €136.5 million, €101 million and €139.5 million, respectively. The change in calculation did not affect the Company's fulfillment of the financial covenants as of such dates. The change in calculation also did not affect the Company's fulfillment of the financial covenants as of June 30, 2020, as the Net Financial Debt excluding the minority shareholders' loans as of June 30, 2020 was €33.7 million (based on a financing of projects amount of €125.3 million).
Information for the Company's Series B Debenture Holders
The following is an internal pro forma consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2020. This information is required under the Series B Deed of Trust in connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" by the Company and provides the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of the date set forth below after elimination of the effects of adoption of IFRS 16. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity (which the Company calculated in line with the definition of Balance Sheet Equity in the Series B Deed of Trust) to balance sheet as at June 30, 2020 was 31.1%.
Unaudited Internal Pro Forma Statement of Financial Position
June 30,
2020
Unaudited
Pro Forma
€ in thousands
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
51,232
Marketable securities
2,226
Short term deposits
6,439
Receivable from concession project
1,486
Trade and other receivables
4,790
66,173
Non-current assets
Investment in equity accounted investee
32,165
Advances on account of investments
882
Receivable from concession project
26,173
Fixed assets
194,521
Intangible asset
4,857
Restricted cash and deposits
10,275
Deferred tax
5,954
Long term receivables
5,305
Long term receivables
209
Derivatives
280,341
Total assets
346,514
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long term loans
7,075
Debentures
4,592
Trade payables
1,730
Other payables
5,185
18,582
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans
157,617
Debentures
40,087
Deferred tax
6,963
Other long-term liabilities
1,289
Derivatives
14,152
220,108
Total liabilities
238,690
Equity
Share capital
23,933
Share premium
75,433
Treasury shares
(1,736)
Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
6,106
Reserves
(1,454)
Accumulated deficit
9,850
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
112,132
Non-Controlling Interest
(4,308)
Total equity
107,824
Total liabilities and equity
346,514
Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of June 30, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was €107.5 million and (ii) the Company did not have a Net Financial Debt. In the event the Company does not have a Net Financial Debt the calculation of the two covenants that are based on Net Financial Debt (i.e., the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) and the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA(1)), becomes irrelevant and the Company is therefore in compliance with such covenants.
______________________________________________
(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's net profit and the Adjusted EBITDA for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2020*:
For the four
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Net profit for the period
9,913
Financing expenses, net
6,136
Taxes on income
(713)
Depreciation
4,820
Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation based on the
2,889
Share-based payments
25
Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust
23,070
___________________________________
* As noted above, the Company is in compliance with the covenant with respect to the ratio of Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as the Company does not have a Net Financial Debt as of the end of the period. Therefore, the Adjusted EBITDA calculation above is provided for convenience and consistency purposes only.
