EMEX, LLC Announces Expansion into Canadian Markets

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEX, LLC, one of the largest privately-held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America, today announced its expansion into Canadian markets.

As a result of energy deregulation within these territories, EMEX has entered into the provinces of Ontario and Alberta to provide its brand of energy solutions, which include procurement, sustainability and consultative services.

"We are extremely excited to begin offering our services to the Canadian marketplace," said EMEX's newly appointed President, Kris Hertel. "We believe that with our innovative technology and years of expertise, EMEX will be able to make a substantial impact on business' bottom line."

Over the past year, EMEX has worked to secure relationships with leading energy suppliers across North America to ensure that Canadian customers are able to obtain the lowest possible rate for electricity and natural gas.

By utilizing its proprietary reverse auction technology, EMEX provides Canadian businesses a unique opportunity to obtain substantial savings on energy supply.

"For more than a decade, businesses, educational institutions and government entities across the United States have been taking advantage of the EMEX Reverse Auction for their energy procurement, and we are eager to see the impact it can make in both Ontario and Alberta," commented Hertel.

About Canada's Deregulated Energy Market

The Canadian market deregulation began in 1985 with the initial deregulation of natural gas. Electricity deregulation followed suit and the electricity market has been deregulated for over 10 years. These movements in the energy industry have given way to a competitive market where suppliers can offer different rates and plans for a variety of consumer lifestyles and needs. This competition has also allowed Canadian consumers to enjoy lower energy rates and more diverse energy product offerings. This deregulated environment ensures the development of a market in which diverse suppliers and buyers can grow and thrive.

About EMEX

EMEX, LLC, a division of Mantis Innovation Group, is a national leader in energy procurement and reverse auction technology. EMEX transacts annually in hundreds of millions of dollars of electricity and natural gas products for business and government entities, making it one of the largest privately-held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America. EMEX's reverse auction platform has created a strategic shift in how energy is bought and sold throughout the country and is now considered a best practice for energy procurement.

