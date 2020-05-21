Energy and Marine Insurance Broker Joins Higginbotham in Hou

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Dimitry, a commercial property/casualty insurance broker specializing in the oil and gas industry for 23 years, has joined Higginbotham's Houston office as its energy and marine practice leader. Dimitry brings experience managing staffs of more than 15 employees producing, marketing and servicing energy and marine accounts at large insurance agencies with Houston branches.

Higginbotham is the largest independent insurance and financial service firm based in Texas. It has more than 20 industry practice groups that cater to companies with specialized risks. Dimitry will steer the growth of Higginbotham's booming energy and marine practice in Houston.

Higginbotham Houston Managing Partner Dudley Ray said, "The demand for expertise in energy and marine insurance is understandably high in Houston. It's called the Energy Capital of the World for good reason, and Ted is a world-class expert in this field. With his experience managing risk for diverse energy companies and his relationships within the energy insurance market, we have the added strength to continue growing this practice and evolve with the industry."

Dallas Business Journal and Houston Business Journal named Dimitry a "Who's Who in Energy," and the latter included him in its "40 Under 40" class of 2012. He is a member of several civic-oriented and alumni groups, including: Marine Insurance Seminars, Inc. (MISI) Board of Directors; Houston Marine Insurance Seminar (HMIS)/Houston Marine & Energy Insurance Conference (HMEIC) Planning Committee; Houston Mariners Club; Jones Partners; Rice University Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business Alumni Association; Washington and Lee University Houston Alumni Chapter; and the Wilchester Men's Club.

Dimitry was most recently first vice president at Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., Energy & Marine Group. He earned a bachelor's degree at Washington and Lee University in 1995 and a Master of Business Administration degree at Rice University in 2002.

Higginbotham's Houston office is located in the Energy Corridor.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 40 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

