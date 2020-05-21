Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Has Completed a Substantial St

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlight Renewable Energy announce various investors have submitted NIS 413 million worth of purchase bids, of which Enlight has accepted NIS 358 million at a price per share of NIS 0.425, significantly higher than the tender's opening price.

Enlight is experiencing significant growth and in 2019 the company's stock (TASE: ENLT) climbed almost 140%. Just last week Enlight announced the financial closing of its "Picasso" wind farm in Sweden with a capacity of 113 megawatts, and the financial closing of its wind farm of 105 megawatt in Kosovo In addition, the company announced it is in negotiations on a memorandum of understanding for the financing of its 312-megawatt "Gecama" wind farm in Spain, as well as negotiations on acquiring the full rights In a 100-megawatt wind farm in Eastern Europe.

Enlight Renewable Energy, founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index. With 97% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in the development, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energy generation projects. The company has operations in Israel and Europe with a diversified portfolio of income-generating projects that total over 750 megawatts. An additional 550 megawatts are in advanced stages towards construction, and 1000 megawatt more are in initial development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent growth in revenues from long term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and in parallel increasing its diversification to additional markets and clean energy segments.

Enlight's securities are listed at the Tel Aviv stock exchange. this press release shall not constitute any offering or registration recommendations to US citizens or entities under US rules or regulations.

For additional information:

Neta Schoener

Scherf Communications

+972-50-7202718

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlight-renewable-energy-ltd-has-completed-a-substantial-stock-issuance-raising-nis-358-million-300978823.html

SOURCE Enlight Renewable Energy