EOG Resources Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance. The report can be found at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.
"EOG is a resilient company with a commitment to being an innovative leader in sustainability," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have a history of successfully adapting to changing industry conditions. As we respond to the historic oil price collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we will demonstrate once again just how resilient, innovative and committed to sustainability we are.
"What drives our confidence is the EOG culture – it is our number one competitive advantage. The expanded commitments and disclosures announced today demonstrate our resolve to drive continuous improvement in environmental, social and governance performance. I'm excited to see how EOG's culture of innovation and technology will keep delivering creative solutions to responsibly provide reliable, affordable energy to a growing global population."
Highlights of the 2019 Sustainability Report Include:
For more information about these metrics and other performance data, please consult our 2019 Sustainability Report at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
