Finalists Announced for 22nd Annual 2020 S&P Global Platts G

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 33 countries have been selected as finalists for the 22nd Annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2020 finalists, nearly two-thirds of which were nominated from outside the United States, were announced this week by S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards program will unveil and celebrate the 2020 winners via live stream at a virtual gala on Thursday, December 10.

The Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. A record 300 nominations from 43 countries were received this year, including increased participation from outside the U.S. This year's finalists are based predominantly in the U.S., India, the U.K. and Russia.

According to Martin Fraenkel, president, S&P Global Platts, the Awards, nominations and finalists continue to reflect the evolution of the industry, highlighting technology innovations, as well as accelerated focus on energy transition to a lower-carbon environment.

"Innovation, resolve and transformation were characteristic throughout this year's applications," said Fraenkel. "It is evident in the higher participation rates in certain categories that in these unprecedented times, the industry is increasingly lifting its leaders to be acknowledged."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges will select winners for each award category, including Rising Star Individual, Chief Executive and Chief Trailblazer, from respective finalists' categories. The paramount Global Energy Award for Energy Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

Pivoting this year's celebration of the Global Energy Awards winners to a virtual, online setting not only enables S&P Global Platts to ensure safety for celebrants, but also to donate $250,000 to Food Banks, including New York City and Hyderabad, India.

"While we'll miss celebrating with companies, nominees, finalists and winners in a traditional venue, S&P Global Platts is proud, through its virtual gala in December, to support food banks in our key customer centers, including the Global Energy Awards program's host city of New York City," said Jenny Salinas, vice president and head of global marketing and conferences, S&P Global Platts.

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander (Seinfeld's "George Costanza") has been invited to emcee and entertain throughout this year's program. View this link (https://youtu.be/NwN8FxgAYnk) to watch Alexander's engaging and irreverent Global Energy Awards preview.

Staples serves as Awards-Presenting Sponsor of this year's S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.

To view the full list of awards categories and list of Finalists for the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Robert Botelho at [email protected] or +1-720-264-6618.

Energy, financial and business executives are invited to attend the virtual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards; registration will open soon. Accredited media may attend as guests of S&P Global Platts with advance registration through the media contacts listed below.

For more information on the awards and judging, contact Murray Fisher, S&P Global Platts head of commercial events, Americas, and director of the Global Energy Awards program at [email protected] or visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards

